Hellenic Coin (HNC) One Day Volume Hits $357,745.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 12% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $96.66 million and approximately $357,745.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00003661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00407011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.