HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0124 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.24 million and $10,928.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 126.7% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,828.48 or 1.00374975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00031597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00058546 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,486,790 coins and its circulating supply is 260,351,640 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

