Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) (LON:BOOT) Shares Gap Down to $278.50

Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) (LON:BOOT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $278.50, but opened at $270.00. Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) shares last traded at $279.45, with a volume of 13,797 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £373.20 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 41,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £99,792.81 ($130,379.95).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

