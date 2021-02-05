Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 5,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 37,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,787.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,648.72. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

