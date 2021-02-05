Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Herman Miller worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 247,292 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1,569.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 235,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 220,975 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 392.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 429.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $38.33 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

