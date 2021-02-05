HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $289.28

HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $289.28 and traded as high as $327.02. HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) shares last traded at $326.00, with a volume of 338,735 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 314.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.28.

About HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.