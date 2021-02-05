Hi Mutual Society Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 53.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $316,354.43 and $156.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

HMC is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

