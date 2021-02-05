High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.16. High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 23,851 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, which include foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, including a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

