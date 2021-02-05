Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $207.00

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Ltd (LON:HMSF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.00 and traded as low as $207.00. Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund shares last traded at $207.00, with a volume of 36,630 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207. The firm has a market cap of £47.79 million and a PE ratio of -51.75.

About Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF)

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited, formerly BlueCrest AllBlue Fund Limited, is an investment company. The Funds’ investment objective is to seek to provide consistent returns with low volatility through an investment policy of investing substantially all of its assets in the Highbridge multi strategy fund (the Underlying Fund) or any successor vehicle of the Underlying Fund.

