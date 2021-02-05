Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Earnings Results

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 38,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,117. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several research analysts have commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

