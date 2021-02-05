Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% yr/yr to $2.88-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.70-5.90 EPS.

NYSE:HRC opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.43.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

