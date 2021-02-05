Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% yr/yr to $723-738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.16 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.70-5.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.43.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.84. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

