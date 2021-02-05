Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.