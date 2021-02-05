Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,426. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.79 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

HIMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

