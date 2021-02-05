Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price rose 15.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 9,520,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 3,753,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 938,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 360,778 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 764,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

