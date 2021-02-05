Hive One Day Volume Reaches $12.13 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a market cap of $65.89 million and $12.13 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000121 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000240 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 412,109,121 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

