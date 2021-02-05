Hiveterminal Token (HVN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $41.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.95 or 0.01220327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00053827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.82 or 0.06089137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

