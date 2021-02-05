HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. HMS posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 170.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 1,562,189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HMS by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after buying an additional 961,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of HMS by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after buying an additional 322,201 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at $9,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HMS by 143.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,963. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $37.04.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

