Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $162.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

