Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,260 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE:WFC opened at $32.66 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

