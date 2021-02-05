Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $9,054,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in NIKE by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 150,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NYSE:NKE opened at $140.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

