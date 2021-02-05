Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $99.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $1,795,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,504,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

