Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.72 Million in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in GoodRx by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $51.76 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

