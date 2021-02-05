Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,326 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 340.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after buying an additional 418,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after buying an additional 57,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $147.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

