Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 133,834 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $85,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.84.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

