Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 69,465 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $56.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.