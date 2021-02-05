Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,334 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 834.1% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $259.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.11 and a 200 day moving average of $203.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $267.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

