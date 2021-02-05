Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,068 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,068 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of The GEO Group worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The GEO Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The GEO Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of GEO opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

