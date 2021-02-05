Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

BABA opened at $266.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

