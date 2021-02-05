Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 7.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $187.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.54. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

