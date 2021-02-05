Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $196.67

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.67 and traded as low as $184.50. Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) shares last traded at $188.00, with a volume of 137,704 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £299.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) alerts:

In other Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) news, insider Stephen Burns sold 175,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65), for a total value of £356,790.77 ($466,149.43).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.