Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 344.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

