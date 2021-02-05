Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

HBCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $275.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

