Homeros (HMR) Price Hits $0.0973 on Top Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $43.13 million and $5.04 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Homeros has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0973 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00157273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00089290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00239341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043704 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.