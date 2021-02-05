Homeros Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Homeros token can now be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $43.59 million and $6.42 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Homeros has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00167900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00063782 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00077142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00227889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

