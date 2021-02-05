HOMIHELP Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00005314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $51,035.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00170817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00067875 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00082878 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00237791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045849 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

