Honest 1-Day Volume Hits $11,108.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $708,224.60 and $11,108.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00167663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00066719 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00082340 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00238815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00045492 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

