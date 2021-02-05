Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 205,800 shares of company stock worth $860,624 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.