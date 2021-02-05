Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $202.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,078. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $145,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205,800 shares of company stock valued at $860,624 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

