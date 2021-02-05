HOQU (HQX) Market Cap Hits $559,389.37

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $559,389.37 and $2.66 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.51 or 0.01351501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.48 or 0.07500575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006296 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.