Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.49

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.49 and traded as low as $4.49. Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 553,298 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £302.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

