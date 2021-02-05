Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) (TSE:HMMJ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) (TSE:HMMJ)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.55 and last traded at C$13.70. Approximately 369,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 470,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.66.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.