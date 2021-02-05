Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.28

Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.28 and traded as high as $56.78. Hornby PLC (HRN.L) shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 34,051 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of £90.98 million and a P/E ratio of -136.25.

About Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

