Howard Capital Management Acquires 214 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Howard Capital Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.8% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.04 on Friday, reaching $494.00. 24,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $489.78 and a 200-day moving average of $456.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

