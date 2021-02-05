Howard Capital Management Acquires 3,202 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Howard Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 912,062 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,766,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 823,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

CAG traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $34.85. 65,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

