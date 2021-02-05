Howard Capital Management Acquires 4,926 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Howard Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.0% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. 349,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,415,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $213.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

