Howard Capital Management Buys 502 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Howard Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.6% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.49. 52,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,650. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.84 and a 200 day moving average of $359.43. The firm has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

