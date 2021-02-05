Howard Capital Management Has $16.67 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Howard Capital Management grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.9% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Howard Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $16,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $79.01. 75,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,224. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

