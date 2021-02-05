Howard Capital Management Has $22.35 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Howard Capital Management boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up about 2.5% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Howard Capital Management owned about 0.05% of The Blackstone Group worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 114,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,779. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

