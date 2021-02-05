Howard Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 2,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,188.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.